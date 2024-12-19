Watch CBS News
Woman killed in hit-and-run on northern Minnesota reservation, sheriff says

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

TOWER, Minn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run in northern Minnesota earlier this week. 

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, the fatal incident took place Tuesday on Lake Vermilion Reservation Road near Fortune Bay Resort and Casino, which is located in the Bois Forte Reservation. 

Law enforcement with the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa is working with the FBI to investigate the case. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bois Forte Police Department and FBI. 

Fortune Bay Resort and Casino is located in Tower, which is about 84 miles north of Duluth. 

The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa is one of the 11 federally recognized tribes in Minnesota.    

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

