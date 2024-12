Minnesota mom gets presidential pardon, and more headlines

Minnesota mom gets presidential pardon, and more headlines

Minnesota mom gets presidential pardon, and more headlines

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — A driver hit and killed a woman in the parking lot of a west metro mall Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to a city spokesperson, the fatal crash happened at the Shoppes at Knollwood in St. Louis Park around 1:30 p.m.

MnDOT

The woman died at the scene. The driver is cooperating, the city said.

Multiple agencies are investigating.