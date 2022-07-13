Woman charged with murder after allegedly running over ex-boyfriend in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 34-year-old woman is charged with murder for running over her ex-boyfriend early Saturday morning in Minneapolis.

Deandra Sharber, of Crystal, is charged in Hennepin County with second-degree murder in a case that marked the 46th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

According to a criminal complaint, Sharber struck her ex with a Jeep Cherokee near the intersection of 17th Street East and 1st Avenue South in the city's Stevens Square neighborhood.

First-responders found the victim alive, and emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died roughly 45 minutes later.

Sharber told officers that she "pulled up on" her ex to confront him about a dispute they had over a vehicle she had lent him, the complaint states.

She said that she went to his neighborhood in the early morning hours, spotted him and followed him, even going the wrong way down a one-way street.

At one point, Sharber 911 to report her dispute with the ex, the complaint states. Dispatchers told her to stop following her ex, and the call ended with a sound of a crash.

If convicted of the murder charge, Sharber faces up to 40 years in prison. She is being held in the Hennepin County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.