Woman charged with killing 3-year-old daughter for crying for food

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. -- A 27-year-old mother is accused of murder for allegedly killing her 3-year-old daughter after she started crying for food.

Charging documents say an officer arrived at Suad Mohamed Ali's Pelican Rapids home around 9:40 p.m. on Monday to find the girl lying on the living room floor, unresponsive. Ali was sitting on the couch, and a family member was kneeling over the child, shouting at her.

Ali said she had placed her hand over her child's mouth and suffocated her after she was crying, documents say. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

During an interview at the Otter Tail County detention facility, Ali said the child's father had abandoned them, and she was raising her daughter with her mother. She said her daughter was crying for food. Ali said her mother usually fed her, but she was not there at the time.

The criminal complaint states that Ali admitted she "killed her."

Ali faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of third-degree murder.