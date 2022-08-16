Woman asking for help locating quilt missing from Carver County Fair
WACONIA, Minn. -- A woman is asking for help locating a quilt that went missing from the Carver County Fair.
The quilt was made by Tiffany Armstrong for her family. It was on display at the fair and has been missing since Sunday.
Armstrong is asking anyone with any information about the quilt to contact the Carver County Sheriff's Office at 952-361-1231 or the Carver County Fair office at 952-442-2333.
