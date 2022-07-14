Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. -- Police in Duluth arrested a woman Thursday morning after she allegedly stabbed a man.

According to the city's police department, someone flagged down officers just before noon to report a stabbing on the 300 block of East Fifth Street.

Officers found a wounded 45-year-old man. He was taken to a hospital, but police gave no word on his condition.

Police recovered a knife and arrested a 39-year-old woman, who was booked into the St. Louis County Jail on pending assault charges. WCCO-TV typically does not identify arrested individuals until they are formally charged.

The stabbing remains under investigation.