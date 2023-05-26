Woman arrested during welfare check near Interstate 694 in New Brighton

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Police in the north metro arrested a woman who fought with state troopers during a welfare check on Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers responded to a welfare check for a woman and a young child in a vehicle on the side of the road near Interstate 694 and Silver Lake Road in New Brighton around 3:30 p.m.

Troopers say they noticed the woman showed signs of suspected alcohol impairment.

The woman allegedly became "verbally uncooperative" and physically resisted, so state patrol took her into custody.

She was transported to the hospital for further treatment and investigation.

The Minnesota State Patrol is working with Child Protective Services to provide assistance and care for the child.