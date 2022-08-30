Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, 46, critically hurt after being hit by SUV in Lakeville

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- A 46-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being hit by an SUV Monday night while crossing a street in Lakeville. 

The local police department says that the collision happened around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of 175th Street and Honeysuckle Avenue. The woman was crossing 175th Street when an SUV struck her. 

An ambulance brought the victim to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Officials described her injuries as "life threatening."

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. 

The crash remains under investigation by Lakeville police and the Minnesota State Patrol. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 11:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.