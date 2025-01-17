Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman, 18, shot on porch in Minneapolis

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota faces possible $5 billion deficit, and more headlines
Minnesota faces possible $5 billion deficit, and more headlines 04:03

MINNEAPOLIS — An 18-year-old woman may not survive an overnight shooting in Minneapolis, police say.

The woman was on a porch outside a home on the 2400 block of Bloomington Avenue when the shooting occurred, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. It happened just before 2:15 a.m.

The woman was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with a potentially life-threatening wound, police said.

No one is in custody in connection to the shooting, but a 49-year-old man was arrested on a different warrant during the investigation.

Police do not yet know what led to the shooting.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.