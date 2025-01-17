Woman, 18, shot on porch in Minneapolis

Minnesota faces possible $5 billion deficit, and more headlines

Minnesota faces possible $5 billion deficit, and more headlines

Minnesota faces possible $5 billion deficit, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — An 18-year-old woman may not survive an overnight shooting in Minneapolis, police say.

The woman was on a porch outside a home on the 2400 block of Bloomington Avenue when the shooting occurred, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. It happened just before 2:15 a.m.

The woman was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with a potentially life-threatening wound, police said.

No one is in custody in connection to the shooting, but a 49-year-old man was arrested on a different warrant during the investigation.

Police do not yet know what led to the shooting.