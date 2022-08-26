Watch CBS News
Wolves forward Taurean Prince arrested in Miami
MIAMI – A Minnesota pro basketball player is in police custody Thursday night.

Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince is in Miami-Dade County Jail. Police arrested him for an out-of-state warrant. The details of the warrant have not been released.

taurean-prince-mugshot.jpg
Taurean Prince Miami-Dade County Jail

The Wolves released this statement Thursday night: "We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information."

Prince signed a two-year, $16 million extension in June.

