Wolves' D'Angelo Russell fined $20K for "inappropriate language" to ref

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell will be opening his wallet after "directing inappropriate language toward a game official," the NBA says.

The league announced a $20,000 fine for Russell's infraction on Monday.

Though the league did not disclose what Russell said, it indicated the exchange happened during the Wolves' 135-128 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

Russell was ejected from that game, along with teammate Rudy Gobert. Gobert's ejection was for tripping OKC's Kenrich Williams.

December 6, 2022

