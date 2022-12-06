Wolves' D'Angelo Russell fined $20K for "inappropriate language" to ref
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell will be opening his wallet after "directing inappropriate language toward a game official," the NBA says.
The league announced a $20,000 fine for Russell's infraction on Monday.
Though the league did not disclose what Russell said, it indicated the exchange happened during the Wolves' 135-128 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.
Russell was ejected from that game, along with teammate Rudy Gobert. Gobert's ejection was for tripping OKC's Kenrich Williams.
