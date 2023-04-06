Wolves center Naz Reid "sidelined indefinitely" after wrist surgery

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the Timberwolves on the cusp of the postseason, one of their key contributors will be off the court indefinitely.

The team announced Wednesday that center Naz Reid had wrist surgery and will "continue being sidelined indefinitely."

Reid hurt his wrist in a loss to the Phoenix Suns March 29.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 20, 2023 in New York City. Getty Images

The 23-year-old center, who the Wolves signed after he went undrafted in 2019, was a crucial part of keeping the team afloat during Karl-Anthony Towns' extended absence due to injury this season. Before his injury, Reid was averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds a game.

As of Thursday, the Wolves are 40-40, good for ninth in the Western Conference. That would put them in the play-in tournament. They have two games left to rise or fall in the rankings.