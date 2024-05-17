Wolves' Anthony Edwards says he predicted Game 7 in NSFW interaction with Nuggets staffer

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves forced a Game 7 matchup against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets — and Anthony Edwards says he predicted it.

Edwards scored 27 points Thursday night to pull the Wolves out of a three-game losing streak in the Western Conference semifinal series, dismantling the Nuggets 117-70 in Game 6 at Target Center.

Edwards made reporters laugh during the post-game press conference while confirming he had told a Nuggets locker room staffer that he'd be back following the team's rough loss in Game 5.

"They know, I was in there," he said. "I told them. I said 'I'll see y'all motherf*****s for Game 7.'"

Game 6 was the largest winning margin in an NBA postseason game in nearly 10 years. It also marked the first time a defending NBA champion lost in the playoffs by more than 36 points.

In the fourth quarter, Edwards was seen gesturing with seven fingers as the game was clearly heading to a Minnesota victory.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Target Center on May 16, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding / Getty Images

The decisive game for a spot in the Western Conference finals is in Denver on Sunday night.