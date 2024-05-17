Wolves' Anthony Edwards says he predicted Game 7 in NSFW interaction with Nuggets staffer
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves forced a Game 7 matchup against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets — and Anthony Edwards says he predicted it.
Edwards scored 27 points Thursday night to pull the Wolves out of a three-game losing streak in the Western Conference semifinal series, dismantling the Nuggets 117-70 in Game 6 at Target Center.
Edwards made reporters laugh during the post-game press conference while confirming he had told a Nuggets locker room staffer that he'd be back following the team's rough loss in Game 5.
"They know, I was in there," he said. "I told them. I said 'I'll see y'all motherf*****s for Game 7.'"
Game 6 was the largest winning margin in an NBA postseason game in nearly 10 years. It also marked the first time a defending NBA champion lost in the playoffs by more than 36 points.
In the fourth quarter, Edwards was seen gesturing with seven fingers as the game was clearly heading to a Minnesota victory.
The decisive game for a spot in the Western Conference finals is in Denver on Sunday night.