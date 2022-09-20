With training camp around the corner, Wild take last chance to hit the links

With training camp around the corner, Wild take last chance to hit the links

With training camp around the corner, Wild take last chance to hit the links

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- With training camp just three days away, Monday was one last chance to hit the links before hitting the ice.

"Looking forward to getting going. Summer skates are getting a bit dull at this time. You've been doing the same thing over and over," said Wild defenseman and captain Jared Spurgeon in between the 5th and 6th holes and Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo.

"Minnesota in September its great weather. It doesn't feel like hockey weather yet. But we're all really excited to get back to it," said Marcus Foligno, the Wild's physical left winger.

For the players, it was an offseason spent processing another disappointing finish.

"Brutal taste when you get knocked out of the playoffs," said Foligno. "And you think of the absolute worst and the negativity that comes with it. But then you gotta take a step back and you really appreciate what you did the regular season."

For Wild GM Bill Guerin, the offseason was for making moves. The Wild no longer have Kevin Fiala, or goalie Cam Talbot.

"Every year there's gonna be some changes, but with the people we have and the team we have in that locker room I think we're very confident in the team we have," said Spurgeon.

Golf, the capper to a mental reset.

"It's tough when you get frustrated and you can't hit anyone out here," laughed Foligno. "If you start hitting someone I think someone's going to call the cops on you.

The Wild begin its official training camp on Thursday and play their first preseason game on Sunday at the Xcel Energy Center.