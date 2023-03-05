Watch CBS News
With The Boss in town, Sunday declared "Bruce Springsteen Day"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz declared Sunday "Bruce Springsteen Day" with the iconic rocker -- also known as The Boss -- set to play in St. Paul.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will play at Xcel Energy Center at 7:30 p.m. They haven't toured North America since 2016.

In part, the proclamation says "Springsteen's music is a source of inspiration for many people in Minnesota, reminding us of the values we hold dear, including kindness, compassion and fairness."

