With The Boss in town, Sunday declared "Bruce Springsteen Day"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz declared Sunday "Bruce Springsteen Day" with the iconic rocker -- also known as The Boss -- set to play in St. Paul.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will play at Xcel Energy Center at 7:30 p.m. They haven't toured North America since 2016.

In part, the proclamation says "Springsteen's music is a source of inspiration for many people in Minnesota, reminding us of the values we hold dear, including kindness, compassion and fairness."

As we welcome The Boss to Minnesota and thousands get ready to witness a living legend in action, I’m proud to proclaim today Bruce Springsteen Day in Minnesota! pic.twitter.com/Q0bhi1Apt2 — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) March 5, 2023