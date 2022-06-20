With prices soaring, both sides play blame game as MN surplus sits in gov't hands

ST. PAUL, Minn -- Strong opinions are coming in on all sides over what to do with billions of extra tax dollars residents paid into the state of Minnesota.

On Sunday, Gov. Tim Walz said he wants to cut $2,000 checks for most Minnesota couples, and $1,000 to single Minnesotans. The governor made the new proposal while talking on WCCO's Sunday Morning show.

Meanwhile, Republican Party members, including gubernatorial nominee Scott Jensen, are calling it an election year gimmick. They blame Walz for the collapse last week of talks that could have lead to a deal to get some of that money back to consumers.

Jensen says Walz is making the new proposal because he is scared Jensen is going to beat him in the November election. A new poll shows Jensen trailing the governor by 2 points, putting the race in a statistical tie.

"I think he is nervous. I think if you look two months ago, he was much confident in the way the political winds were blowing," Jensen said. "It feels like a desperation attempt, almost like a Hail Mary pass."

"During the legislative session, Senate Republicans passed permanent, ongoing tax relief of more than $8 billion so every person who pays taxes would receive immediate relief that doesn't go away with the election," said Rachel Aplikowski, with the Senate Republican Caucus.

Republicans blame the governor for the collapse of negotiations, and the governor blames them.

"I have compromised. I am just saying I don't understand the gimmick on that. People are hurting. They need the money," Walz said.

With both parties playing the blame game and no new talks scheduled, that $7 billion of tax money is likely to just sit there at a time when consumer prices are soaring.

Consumers say they just want the money back. But for that to happen, all sides would have to agree. Right now that doesn't look like its going to happen.

Minnesotans will get their chance to weigh in. Not only is there a gubernatorial election in November, but the entire Minnesota Legislature is up for election as well.