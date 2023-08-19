Watch CBS News
Wisconsin teen killed in early morning hit-and-run, suspect arrested

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

SAND LAKE, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say a young woman is dead after a 16-year-old driver ran her over Saturday morning.

Deputies with the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Snowmobile Trail 31 north of Sissabagama Road in Sand Lake shortly before 7 a.m. on a report of a person struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found an 18-year-old woman, and she was transported by ambulance to a hospital. However, she died while in transit.

An investigation revealed the location of the incident was the site of a party where people were consuming alcohol underage, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies learned the suspect had been driving a Ford F-350 when he struck the victim and ran her over. He fled the area but was later taken into custody.

