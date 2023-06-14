Wisconsin sheriff's office needs help finding 81-year-old Daniel Joseph Stella

IRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Iron County Sheriff's Office put out a missing person alert for Daniel Joseph Stella on Tuesday night.

Stella, 81, was last spotted on Highway 2 in Itasca County, Minnesota, walk alongside the road.

According to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a citizen had stopped to give Stella gas for his vehicle, then he continued westbound on Hwy 2 and could possibly be somewhere in Cass County, Minnesota.

Stella is about 5'10" and 145 pounds.

The BCA's missing person alert also states that Stella is driving a white 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Wisconsin license plate 540MEK. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a white striped shirt, gray sweatshirt, and a gray brewers ball cap.

If you have seen Stella, or know anything about his whereabouts, please call 911.