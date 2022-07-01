Wisconsin reports first case of Monkeypox

MADISON, Wis. -- Health officials in Wisconsin have identified the first presumptive case of monkeypox in the state. There have already been at least two confirmed cases in Minnesota.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the case was reported in Dane County. They did not say how they believe that person contracted it.

The patient is isolating, and the health department said that the risk to the general public was low.

"The number of monkeypox cases continues to rise in the U.S., so it is not a surprise that monkeypox has now been detected in Wisconsin," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard said. "While it's likely that additional cases will be found among Wisconsinites, we are relieved that this disease does not spread easily from person to person. We'd like for all clinicians to remain alert to patients with compatible rashes and encourage them to test for monkeypox. We want the public to know that the risk of widespread transmission remains low."

The disease originated in Africa and since the beginning of May, more than 4,000 cases have been reported in 47 countries around the world. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox has been recently detected "in several countries that don't normally report monkeypox, including the United States."

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, head and muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that looks like pimples or blisters. It's also possible to contract the virus and show no symptoms.

According to the health department, most people recover from the virus in two to four weeks with no treatment, but in rare cases, monkeypox can be fatal.