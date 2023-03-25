Wisconsin market issues voluntary class 1 recall on frozen pork product

CLEAR LAKE, Wis. -- A voluntary Class 1 recall has been issued for a frozen pork product wold at western Wisconsin markets.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, the recall applies to 1 pound frozen side pork in vacuum-sealed packages. The product was sold at Nilssen's Foods in Cumberland, Baldwin, and Glenwood City and has a Nilssen's Market label on it.

The recall was issued because there was evidence the product was not produced under under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point food safety plan, and it was not inspected.

Class 1 recalls apply to products where there is a reasonable probability that using the product will cause serious health consequences, including death, the USDA says.

No illnesses have been reported, authorities say. Anyone with foodborne illness symptoms should contact a doctor.