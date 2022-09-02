Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Wisconsin man convicted in fatal attack with an ax

/ AP

Mid-morning headlines from Sept. 2, 2022
Mid-morning headlines from Sept. 2, 2022 03:20

SPARTA, Wis. — A Wisconsin man has been found guilty of killing his step-grandfather with an ax and severely injuring two others.

The jury in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday convicted Thomas Aspseter, 38, of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of aggravated battery involving a dangerous weapon.

Eighty-seven-year-old Bernard Waite was killed in the June 2021 attack at his home in Sparta that also wounded Waite's brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Margaret Waite of Exeland.

Authorities say Aspseter had previously lived in Waite's home, but had been asked to leave. A criminal complaint said the Waites returned to the home after a trip to Waukesha and found Aspseter on the property.

Bernard Waite again told Aspseter to leave and the attack took place a short time later.

According to the complaint, Aspseter shot himself in the throat with a rifle after the attack, called 911 and confessed to killing Waite.

A date for Aspseter's sentencing has not been set yet.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 3:20 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.