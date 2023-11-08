Wisconsin gymnastics coach sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing minors

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A northern Wisconsin gymnastics coach has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for producing images depicting sexual abuse of a minor, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced Wednesday.

George Deppa, 50, pleaded guilty in June to one count of production of child pornography for sexually abusing a 15-year-old and producing visual depictions of the abuse.

Deppa also agreed to enter guilty pleas in additional state felony charges involving sexual assaults against at least five other minors in St. Louis County, Minnesota and Douglas County, Wisconsin.

MORE NEWS: Minnesota court dismisses bid to block Trump on primary ballot

Aggravated factors noted during his sentencing include a pattern of isolating and, in some instances, drugging his victims, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims of Deppa's and encourage anyone with information about the matter to call the FBI Minneapolis Division at 218-722-3341.