Wisconsin Gov. Evers declares state of emergency for 4 flooded counties

Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency on Friday for four northeastern Wisconsin counties hit last week by flooding that prompted evacuations and opened a breach in a dam.

The executive order signed by Evers declares a state of emergency for Calumet, Outagamie, Waupaca and Winnebago counties. It comes after last week's heavy rainfall caused flooding across that region and forced evacuations on July 5 in the cities of Appleton and Manawa.

Between four inches and six inches of rain fell in Waupaca County, with 5.7 inches of rain recorded in Manawa, about 55 miles west of Green Bay.

The resulting rain-driven floodwaters opened a breach in a dam in Manawa along the Little Wolf River, temporarily driving residents from their homes. That flooding also damaged roads and left many residents with basements swamped with floodwaters.

"Communities in Northeastern Wisconsin are still recovering from abrupt flooding that endangered lives and damaged infrastructure," Evers said in a news release. "We're working to ensure folks and communities have the support the state can make available to help rebuild, restore, and recover quickly by getting relief to those impacted."

Wisconsin Emergency Management has been working with counties to assess damage and determine the resources they need to speed along recovery efforts. The state's Department of Health Services has also been monitoring conditions at nursing homes since the flooding.

Evers' order allows that state agency to pay for extraordinary expenses, including repairs, that can arise when a facility such as a nursing home is evacuated.