Minnesotan killed, another hurt when motorcycles collide on western Wisconsin highway

ELLSWORTH, Wis. — Two motorcyclists from Minnesota collided on a western Wisconsin highway on Saturday afternoon, leaving one man dead and another injured.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred on State Highway 72 at County Road S in Rock Elm Township, about 40 miles east of Hastings, Minnesota.

The victims were both traveling westbound on the highway on Harley-Davidsons when they made contact.

Fifty-four-year-old David Rea, of Rosemount, was killed in the crash. The other rider, 48-year-old Shawn Stuttgen of Eagan, was airlifted to an Eau Claire hospital. His condition is unknown.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, an average of 1,976 motorcycle crashes were reported annually between 2018 and 2022, resulting in an average of 95 fatalities. An average of 1,674 motorcyclists survived with injuries in that same time span.