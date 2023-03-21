Wisconsin DNR seeks volunteers to help with frog and toad survey

Today marks the official start of spring, which means the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will begin to put a call out to the public to participate in their annual Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey. This survey helps to document frog and toad breeding calls.

The Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey formally launched in 1984, after the DNR saw a significant decline in populations of several species of frogs. Since the survey's inception, volunteers have helped DNR conservation biologists better understand the distribution and population trends of all 12 frog and toad species in Wisconsin.

Citizen scientists are lovingly referred to as "froggers". Some volunteers have been participating in this survey for 42 years and running. These long-time citizen scientists have earned the title of "uberfroggers".

If you are looking for ways to promote local conservation efforts, and save the frogs, there are three ways volunteers can participate.

The first involves volunteers driving along pre-set routes for three nights in early spring, late spring, and early summer. Volunteers will make 10 stops per night and listen for a total of five minutes at each site. They will then document the species they heard calling.

The second way volunteers can participate is by tracking Mink frogs. Mink frogs are only found in northern Wisconsin, and often call in the daytime. Volunteers will be asked to spend time – day and night – in the Northwoods during June and July along routes that specifically target Mink frog breeding habitats.

Finally, the DNR is looking for volunteers to handle their "phenology survey." These volunteers will choose one wetland to monitor throughout the frog calling season and record data as often as possible for five minutes per night.

Dates for each survey vary and are dependent on changing seasons.

Since 1984, the Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey has collectively spent more than 10,500 nights surveying 103,400 sites.

Wisconsin DNR conservation biologist, Andrew Badje, coordinates the survey and told a local news outlet, "Our volunteers are the beating heart of frog monitoring and conservation in Wisconsin," followed by, "They are why this survey is the longest-running citizen science frog calling survey in North America."

Volunteers are currently documenting the highest levels of American bullfrogs and Blanchard's cricket frogs since the survey began. This is encouraging data to say the least, serving as a sign that proactive conservation measures for these species is paying off.

If you'd like to find a way to participate in this year's Toad and Frog survey, you can visit the DNR's amphibians and reptiles webpage for more opportunities to get involved.