Wisconsin deputies retrieve escaped snake from roof

CHETEK, Wis. -- A Wisconsin deputy made a ssslick ressscue Sssunday night when a pet snake escaped onto the roof of its owners' house.

This was no gopher snake or ball python, though. Cpt. Jason Hagen of the Barron County Sheriff's Department rescued a massive serpent from the home in Chetek.

Hagen said most of the other deputies are afraid of snakes, so he valiantly wrangled the reptile.

The snake's owners were out of the house when it escaped and a concerned neighbor called the sheriff's department to report the jailbreak. Hagen hung around until a family friend showed up to get the snake back inside.

Capt. Jason Hagen with the snake (L); the rescue in progress (R) Barron County Sheriff's Department

"We won't judge people's choice of pets, but we're pretty sure most people live in NW Wisconsin to avoid these jungle monsters," the sheriff's department wrote in a Facebook post.

WCCO has reached out to a herpotology expert to identify the snake.