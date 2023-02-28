Winter's large doses of snow could spur earlier-than-usual spring planting

MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a warm weather business that's loving all this snow. Believe it or not, spring planting for farmers could begin in early April.

After a couple of dry growing years, their fields could be getting a head start on spring planting.

"2022 for south central and southwest Minnesota was dry," said Dave Pfarr, agronomist with Pioneer.

There's been drought and dry weather. And when last year's fall harvest ended, farmers reported parched earth extending several feet below the surface. But in an odd way, winter is helping with that.

In some parts of the state this will likely end up as the second or third wettest-winter on record. And with spring planting a month and a half away, that's significant.

Here's how: snowfall and snow cover early in the season prevented frost from taking over.

"Right now, we really don't have frost in that field. Water can percolate into that crop," said Pfarr.

To prove his point, Pfarr pounded a fence post into one of his fields near Le Sueur, something he's rarely able to do in February.

The hope is that when all the snow melts, much of it will seep into the field rather than the river.

"We'll see how much of this stays on the landscape and doesn't run off, but right now we are counting on it," said Pfarr.

They are also counting on timely rains this spring. But with two feet of snow cover still on the ground in many places, and frost depth almost non-existent, they're hoping dry fields are a thing of the past.

"This will help at least near the surface for germination and initial water can get the plants going," said Pfarr.

Pfarr said during the growing season; crops like corn, soybeans, and alfalfa can draw more water from the soil than from precipitation.