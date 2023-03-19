Spring is here – or is it? The winter weather records we could break this month

Spring is ... not here yet: The winter weather records we could break this month

MINNEAPOLIS - Monday marks the vernal equinox, and along with it, the beginning of spring. Yet as the Twin Cities wraps up its coldest St. Patrick's Day weekend since 1993, it doesn't quite feel like spring.

The numbers and statistics only reinforce that feeling.

This week, the Twin Cities will crack the Top 10 of longest periods with more than 1 inch of snow on the ground.

As of Sunday, there had been an inch or more of snow for 111 consecutive days -- since Nov. 28 of this past year.

The all-time record, set in 1965, is 136 consecutive days. When the snow finally melted that year, the Twin Cities saw its worst floods in recorded history.

For anyone who enjoys the cold, March has been a perfect month. As of March 19, the temperature has yet to crack 50 degrees. If that persists for the rest of the month, it would be the first March without 50-degree temperatures since 2001.

If the Twin Cities pick up another .1" of snow, they'll move from No. 8 to No. 7 in the all time yearly snowfall records.