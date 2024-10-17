Winona police arrest man in shooting that gravely injured 1

WINONA, Minn. — Police in southwestern Minnesota are investigating after a shooting Thursday morning seriously injured a man.

The Winona Police Department says officers responded to a report of a gunshot on the 300 block of West 10th Street around 4:22 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The man, identified as a 35-year-old from Winona, was transported to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Thursday night.

Police say officers spoke with several witnesses who told them the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal argument before the shooting.

Officers arrested a 27-year-old Winona man for first-degree assault in connection to the shooting.

During a search of the crime scene, police say officers found a black handgun believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.