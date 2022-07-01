Watch CBS News
Winona County receives emergency assistance following May flood

By WCCO Staff

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- State disaster assistance has been authorized for Winona County following heavy rain on May 19, the Governor's Office announced Friday afternoon.

Winona County experienced more than five inches of heavy rain over a couple of hours during the May storm. The rain washed out local roads and triggered mudslides.

Damage from the rain closed roads and interrupted power service throughout the county.

"We are working closely with local officials to ensure they have the resources and support they need to help Winona County recover from heavy rain this past spring," said Gov. Tim Walz.

The Department of Public Safety division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will work with Winona County officials to provide assistance as directed by the governor.

