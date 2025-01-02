1 dead, another injured in southern Minnesota bar on New Year's Eve

Cybertruck explodes outside Trump hotel in Las Vegas, and more headlines

WINDOM, Minn. — A 26-year-old man is in police custody after injuring one man and killing another during a stabbing at a bar in southern Minnesota on New Year's Eve.

Windom police say that on Tuesday at approximately 11:47 p.m., they responded to a call from Phat Pheasant Pub regarding a stabbing.

When police arrived, they discovered a 30-year-old man and a 31-year-old man with stab wounds. Officers rendered aid at the scene before the victims were taken to the hospital for further medical evaluation.

The 30-year-old ultimately succumbed to his injuries and died at Windom hospital. There is no official word yet on the condition of the other man.

While at the scene, police say they located the suspect who is originally from San Diego, California. The man was taken into custody and treated for minor injuries.