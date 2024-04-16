Will the cicadas be in Minnesota this year? Where you can see the 2024 broods

What to expect from the 2024 cicada invasion Cicada invasion expected to be biggest bug emergence in centuries 03:35

MINNEAPOLIS — This spring, trillions of periodical cicadas are primed to emerge from the ground in parts of the United States, bringing their inundatory buzzing and strewing remnant husks here and there.

There are two groups of periodical cicadas. One emerges every 13 years, while the other appears every 17. This year, cicadas from both groups — Brood XIX and Brood XIII, specifically — are set to show up in historic numbers.

Where will these broods emerge? Are we set to see any in Minnesota? All of your cicada-centric questions are answered below.

Will we see periodical cicadas in Minnesota?

The short answer is no. Minnesota does not see periodical cicadas, according to the University of Minnesota's Department of Entomology.

Minnesota does have dogday cicadas, also known as annual cicadas. As their name implies, they're seen every year.

Where will the closest periodical cicadas be?

According to the University of Connecticut Cicada Project, Brood XIII will emerge in southern Wisconsin, eastern Iowa and the northern half of Illinois.

Brood XIX will appear in the southern half of Illinois and parts of southeastern Iowa, in addition to much of the southeastern United States.

When do Minnesota's cicadas appear?

Minnesota's annual cicadas are active from July to September, according to the U of M. Like the periodical cicadas, they produce a loud buzzing sound and shed and abandon their molted exoskeletons.

Dog-day cicada (Neotibicen canicularis) on a wooden fence in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on August 07, 2023. Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images

What do Minnesota's cicadas look like?

According to the U of M, dogday cicadas are an inch to an inch-and-a-half in length. They have a green or brown body with black markings, four clear wings and short antennae.

Are Minnesota's cicadas harmful?

Dogday cicadas are not harmful to people, pets or property, the U of M says. While their feeding doesn't harm trees, they could hurt them when they lay eggs in twigs.