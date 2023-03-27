Wild's Matt Boldy is on a goal-scoring tear, and just in the nick of time

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Much of Matt Boldy's season went without frequent goal-scoring. But the Minnesota Wild left-winger has heated up down the stretch.

Boldy's most recent tally is all the necessary proof for how things are going. Earlier in the season, a no-look, back hand, five-hole goal just would not have happened.

"Sometimes the puck just finds ya and finds the back of the net a little bit more often," Boldly said.

Somehow, the Wild's goal scoring has gone up since Kirill Kaprizov's injury. Boldy has been the biggest part of that. He's scored eight goals in eight games.

"To kind of have it start coming together I guess, in a way, and playing good hockey and stuff like that, it's exciting," he said.

Matt Boldy CBS

It's impossible not to notice Boldy's uptick in goals coincided with trade acquisition Marcus Johanson joining his line.

"So it's kind of a nice, little, perfect line where a guy can skate, a guy can shoot, and a guy goes to the net hard, gritty. And they've been able to score some goals for us," said Coach Dean Evason.

Boldy signed a seven-year, $49-million contract with Minnesota on Jan. 16. He was in the midst of nearly a month-long goalless streak. Soon after, he went on another month-plus drought.

"You're not gonna score for 82 games in a row unless you're Connor McDavid or Austen Matthews, so it's kinda just managing those ups and downs and kind of just sticking with the highs and getting out the lows as quick as you can," Boldly said.

The goals are finally going in, just in time.