Wild's Jared Spurgeon will miss remainder of season with injury

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jared Spurgeon will miss the rest of the Minnesota Wild's season due to injury, the team announced Thursday.

The 34-year-old defenseman hasn't played since Jan. 2, and missed a stretch of games in December. He also missed the first month of the season after suffering an injury in the preseason.

The Wild said Spurgeon will have left hip surgery Feb. 6 and back surgery four weeks after that. The team expects him to fully recover before training camp in September.

Spurgeon, a team captain, had no goals and five assists in 16 games this season.

At 18-20-5, the Wild sit near the bottom of the Central Division. They play the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road Thursday night.