Wild unveil "Reverse Retro" jerseys honoring '78 North Stars

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild will be sporting some new threads honoring Minnesota hockey history this season.

On Thursday, the team unveiled its "Reverse Retro 2022" jerseys, designed by Adidas. The jerseys are emblazoned with the Wild logo but feature the color scheme of the North Stars. The Wild said the jersey specifically honors the 1978 North Stars team.

The Wild will wear these sweaters eight times this season: Nov. 17 vs. Pittsburgh, Nov. 23 vs. Winnipeg, Nov. 25 vs. Toronto, Dec. 14 vs. Detroit, Dec. 16 vs. Chicago, Jan. 4 vs. Tampa Bay, Jan. 8 vs. St. Louis and Jan. 28 vs. Buffalo.

Fans can buy the jersey starting Nov. 16 online and at the Hockey Lodge at Xcel Energy Center.

All 32 NHL teams have Reverse Retro jerseys designed by Adidas to "bring back championship-level looks from Stanley Cup-winning seasons and beloved logos from bygone eras," the Wild said.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 11:11 AM

