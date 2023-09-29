Watch CBS News
Wild

Wild sign Mats Zuccarello to 2-year, $8.25M contract extension for top line security

/ AP

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 29, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 29, 2023 01:08

The Minnesota Wild signed right wing Mats Zuccarello to a two-year, $8.25 million contract extension on Friday, solidifying their top line beyond this season.

Zuccarello, 36, has three 20-goal seasons in 13 years in the NHL, two of them with the Wild over the last two seasons. He had 22 goals and a team-leading 45 assists in 2022-23 while averaging a career-high 20:12 of average ice time per game.

The Norway native is a close friend and linemate of star Kirill Kaprizov and is entering his fifth year with the Wild. The extension, which will count $4.125 million against the salary cap in each of the next two seasons, puts five of the Wild's top six forwards under contract through at least 2024-25. Ryan Hartman, the usual center between Kaprizov and Zuccarello, is due to become a free agent next summer.

Zuccarello, who began his career with the New York Rangers, signed a five-year, $30 million deal with Minnesota on July 1, 2019.

First published on September 29, 2023 / 12:18 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.