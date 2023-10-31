Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls reopens for skiers and snowboarders

Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls is open for the season

TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. – Gone are the days of sliding down water slides at Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls. The only people going downhill for the next five or more months are skiers and snowboarders who are eager to be back.

"Very exciting to be the first in the metro area to be open," said Nathan Haksetch, Snow Sports Manager.

Wild Mountain opened one hill on Monday as they continue to make more snow. By late afternoon, the slope was packed with people who had waited a long time for this day.

"It's kind of torture waiting around but now it's pretty good. We're all out here having a blast, it's sick," Mahtomedi resident Katie Aley said.

Snow-making crews have worked hard the past two nights and will continue in the days ahead.

"We have 25 trails here so you can see we are not fully open at all, but we're getting close, and we'll continue to make snow and open more terrain as we have the ability to," Haksetch said.

Skier Amani Lipp hasn't missed an opening day at Wild Mountain in four years.

"I'm just ready to ski, couldn't wait," he said.

To open more terrain, they are hoping for colder nights before an end-of-week warm-up.

"We'll see what happens! If it rains it could put us in a little bit of a tougher spot, but hopefully we'll be able to make it through that warm stretch there and stay open," Haksetch said.