Minnesota Wild take on Winnipeg Jets in matchup of top two NHL teams

Judge dismisses Trump charges in D.C. election case after Jack Smith's request, and other headlines

Judge dismisses Trump charges in D.C. election case after Jack Smith's request, and other headlines

Judge dismisses Trump charges in D.C. election case after Jack Smith's request, and other headlines

ST. PAUL, Minn. — It's a battle of the top two NHL teams as the Minnesota Wild (13-3-4) and Winnipeg Jets (17-4) square off Monday night in St. Paul.

Monday's game marks the second meeting between these teams this season. The Jets won the last matchup 2-1 in overtime back on Oct. 13.

"From the first time we played them, even through now, watching different game and going through the scouting stuff, they're playing really solid," said Wild Head Coach John Hynes. "I think their record is indicative of the style of game that they're playing, the commitment that they're getting from their guys."

Kirill Kaprizov will be a gametime decision, Hynes said. The 27-year-old hasn't played since Thursday, when he collided with Drake Caggiula during a game against the Edmonton Oilers and suffered a leg injury.

"I think he's excited," Hynes said of Kaprizov. "He feels good. He's ready to go. He doesn't like missing games. We're hoping he has some goals in his pocket that we could have used last game, but can use them tonight."

Kaprizov, who has 13 goals and 21 assists on the season, participated in morning skate on Monday.

This week marks one year since Hynes took over as Minnesota's head coach. His stamp on the team is working.

"He understands how we have to play and what needs to be said in certain situations," said left wing Marcus Foligno. "But for me, the biggest thing is how well-prepared he is for the games that we play and he makes us all feel really confident going into those games."

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.