Why this mosquito season in Minnesota could be worse than most

CORCORAN, Minn. – Enjoy this weather now without getting bitten, because the mosquitoes are coming.

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District (MMCD) went out for its first day of larvae control Wednesday morning

In Corcoran, a helicopter dropped pellets of the larvicide BTI on nearby wetlands. It basically lands in the water, it's activated, the mosquito larvae feed on it, and it crystallizes their digestive system

"It's been widely tested and it only impacts mosquitos and black flies and very similar fly species, but it does not harm pollinators like bees and butterflies," said MMCD's Alex Carlson.

MMCD says heavy rains and all that snow melt will make this season the biggest for mosquitoes in more than two years. Water samples are showing high counts of larva ready to blossom into bite-ready adults.

"The eggs are hatching out at different times as the water gets warmer," said MMCD's Gary Hillsdale.

The area predicted to be the worst is the north metro, with its higher density of shallow wetlands.

"Some of the northern areas like up in Anoka County, a high percentage of those sights are breeding 80-90%," Hillsdale said.

MMCD maps out its battle plan every weekday, posting on its website the communities where its chopper will be flying low, targeting specific sites.

There is one bit of good news so far, according to MMCD. Ticks are looking like they are going to be a little less prevalent this year than last year, but it's early, and yes, they are already out.

The MMCD posts an online list of which communities will get treated each day.