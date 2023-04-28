Good Question: Why do we enjoy singing in the car?

MINNEAPOLIS – There's nothing like belting out your favorite song in the car. James Corden even made it a popular segment called "Carpool Karaoke" on "The Late Late Show," which he's departing after eight years.

We wondered: Why do we enjoy singing in the car? Good Question.

WCCO News spoke with music therapist Lyndie Walker, owner of Toneworks Music Therapy.

"Everybody has really their own preferred kind of music, and I think that's what makes singing in the car so special," Walker said.

There are some physical health benefits to singing in the car.

"Music activates every part of your brain," she said.

Studies show singing in the car can help reduce stress, boost your mood, process emotion and prevent boredom or drowsiness.

"You need some endorphins to make you happy, to get home and, you know, like get through the rest of your day," she said.

But are we still getting health benefits while belting out sad songs?

"We can process emotions so much through music. You think about the lyrics that you're singing and how it makes you feel on the inside, but really it's the physical act of doing it," she said.