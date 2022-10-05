Watch CBS News
Local News

White Earth man sentenced to a decade in prison for seriously injuring child

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Oct. 5, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Oct. 5, 2022 01:24

WHITE EARTH, Minn. -- A 30-year-old White Earth man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting a child.

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced Edward Duane Fairbanks' sentence, adding that it'll be followed by three years of supervised release.

In June 2020, Fairbanks was caring for a child on the White Earth reservation when he intentionally shoved the child into a table, causing a serious head injury.

"The child was taken to the hospital where doctors diagnosed a large skull fracture and a subdural hematoma. The child had to undergo a craniectomy to relieve pressure on the brain," the U.S. Attorney's Office release said.

In early June, Fairbanks pleaded guilty to one count of assault. He received his 10-year sentence on Tuesday. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 1:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.