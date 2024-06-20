Watch CBS News
White Bear Lake baby's death ruled homicide; police investigating

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — A White Bear Lake baby's March death has been ruled a homicide and remains under investigation, authorities said Thursday.

The 3-month-old child was injured in late January, and the White Bear Lake Police Department said it responded to investigate "possible child abuse." The child died about two months later at a hospital. 

On Thursday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released its autopsy report on the child. His cause of death is listed as "complicatons of bilateral subdural hemorrhages" and the manner of death is homicide.

Police said there have been no arrests, but the child's killing is being investigated.

June 20, 2024

