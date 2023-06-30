When is a good time to buy airline tickets?

MINNEAPOLIS – Millions of Americans are packing up and getting ready to travel this Fourth of July weekend.

Whether you're flying across the country, or around the world, this summer's travel season is expected to soar to record territory.

"People are coming out of the woodwork to go places not just near, but also far," said Kyle Potter, executive editor of Thrifty Traveler. "Unlike last summer, the deals are still out there, and I'm talking for August, early September, even late July if you get really lucky and book."

As a general rule, if you're flying within the country, experts say to book your flight at least a month or two in advance. For international flights, start price comparing at least six months out, and try to book two months or more before your trip.

"The only capital T true thing I can say is that the best time to book a flight is when you find a cheap flight," Potter said.

The cheapest days to fly are often flights that take off on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. But that doesn't mean it's cheaper to buy on those days.

"I will go to my grave trying to tell people that there is nothing to the 'Tuesday myth,'" he said.

Booking directly with an airline instead of a third-party site offers more protection. One is if plans change, you can get a full refund if you cancel within 24 hours of booking.

When doing flight research, experts suggest turning on "price tracking" on Google Flights. That way, you'll receive an email when the price drops.