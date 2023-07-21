When do kids reach peak boredom during summer vacation?

According to new research, kids hit peak summer vacation boredom on August 12.

In a study of 1,200 UK-based parents with children aged five-16, 39 percent of families reported that they believe this is the point when the novelty of not being at school has worn off.

Interestingly, the study also found that 34 percent will have exhausted all things to do locally and 31 percent of kids are bored with the lack of variety in their hobbies.

Another interesting finding was that 65 percent of parents reported feeling overwhelmed at the prospect of keeping their little ones entertained for six long weeks, with 46 percent saying they struggle to think of educational yet entertaining activities to do as a family.

The research was commissioned by Layered Reality, which is extending summer opening hours at its two experiences - The Gunpowder Plot and Jeff Wayne's The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience.

