What makes the perfect sandwich?

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Aug. 9, 2023


MINNEAPOLIS -- The average American has a hankering for a sandwich four times a week, new research shows.

A survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Buddig surveyed 2,000 Americans about their sandwich desires. Two-thirds of respondents said they could live on just sandwiches for a whole week.

The perfect sandwich ingredients, respondents said, are tomato, cheddar cheese and black forest ham. Barbecue sauce, mayonnaise and honey mustard were the most popular condiments among those surveyed.

Whole wheat was respondents' favorite bread, and more than half said they prefer their sandwich bread toasted.

August 9, 2023



