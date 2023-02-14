What is love? Twin Cities students give their answers on Valentine's Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- As we wrap up Valentine's Day 2022, we wanted to dive a little deeper into what this day is all about.

What is love?

WCCO went to Valley View Elementary in Columbia Heights and got answers from some young scholars.

"That you spend time with people you care about the most," one student said.

Another added: "Valentine's Day is when you give people gifts that you love."

The students, grades 2-5, had many answers, but the same theme: Love means friendship and family.

"Love is like mothers love their children, children love their friends," said one second-grader. "Love does not matter their skin color or their religion."

The kids were spot on. Merriam-Webster defines love as "a feeling of strong or constant affection for a person." The first two examples listed are of maternal and paternal love.

Love can be a verb, too.

"I don't think of it as like a big red heart, I think of it as like helping someone, your community," one student said.

The thing is easy to identify, but hard to pinpoint.

"I guess it feels good," one student said. "It can be like a total rush of adrenaline sometimes, but sometimes it can just be like this little pump of your heart."

It's something that can be complicated for adults, but the kids find it pretty simple.

As one student said: "I love everybody in my class and in my home."