What families can do during ADHD medication shortage

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — October is Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Awareness Month.

It also marks one year since the Food and Drug Administration announced a shortage of Adderall, which has since had a domino effect on other alternatives or generic equivalents continuing to face intermittent shortages.

The lack of supply continues to impact families everywhere.

It's a real concern for families in Minnesota as the new school year gets underway.

That's the reality for Katie O'Shea Pederson, her husband and their two kids in Golden Valley.

Both children have ADHD, however, only her 12-year-old son, Mac, needs medication and has found success with Ritalin. The Pedersons, like so many families, have struggled for the last year to find a constant supply of it.

While not ideal, the family has a mix of different alternative medications to use as a backup whenever they can't find Ritalin, but the new school year brings new challenges.

Mac started middle school this year, which means a brand-new school, a number of different classes and different teachers. It also brings new worries for his parents.

"My son is so self-aware and he's a real sweet kid and he's really sensitive, but he's also extremely impulsive and athletic, and I think that the most nerve-wracking part," said Katie. "That the teachers aren't going to get the chance to see him for those really amazing qualities and if we run out of meds here right at the beginning of the school year, they're going to see my son as a disruptor versus the compassionate and empathetic kid that he really is."

The shortage is likely to go into 2024.

Allina Health said depending on the medication, it tries to limit patients to a one-month supply instead of three months to ensure each patient can have access to medications. Experts also add short-acting tablets seem to be easier to acquire than long-acting capsules.

Children's Minnesota Hospital said the most challenging shortages are currently methylphenidate products and Vyvanse. While it's currently not limiting patients on supply, it has in the past. Doctors also work closely with patients to see if an alternative medication or different dosage could help.

David Nathan, a licensed Psychologist with Allina Health said there are things that people can do to help outside of medications. While at home, taking breaks to recharge could help with completing difficult tasks.

Nathan adds having a balanced diet, exercising and getting enough sleep can also help.

Nathan said everyone with ADHD is different so it's important to find solutions that work best for you and consulting with a therapist can help.

"I don't want to say medication doesn't matter," Nathan said. "It does. It's really, really, helpful, but the good news is there are tons and tons of approaches that are not incredibly difficult that people can integrate into their lives and can be profoundly helpful. So, it's not like, 'Oh, if you don't have medication you're stuck,' there are lots of things and a therapist can help someone learn those things and integrate them into their lives."

Nathan advises families to talk with their primary care doctor to see if seeing a therapist could be a good fit. He cautions, like many things post-COVID, it can take several weeks to get an appointment, but once patients are in the system, it's a lot easier to schedule any follow-up appointments.

Nathan also suggests making sure the student's school knows of the situation as often schools can put together a special education plan to help. Adjustments could include having a balanced mix of coursework, untimed tests or seating students near the front of the classroom to prevent distractions from learning.