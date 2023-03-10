Wet, heavy snow is a problem for snowblowers, keeping engine repair shops busy

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- This has officially been one of the top 10 snowiest winters of all time, and we could still finish up in the top five.

All this snow has kept small engine repair shops on their toes. At their peak this winter, Don's Small Engine Service in Coon Rapids had about 500 machines in shop - by far the most they've ever seen.

It's kept their technicians busy - often working nights and weekends to keep up. They are also at the mercy of parts.

While supply chains have slowly gotten better, they say they're still waiting on parts for both snow blowers from this winter and even a few lawn mowers from last year.

This is one of the few small engine repair businesses that works on both gas-powered and battery-powered machines.

"Normally this time of year is our slowest time of year. We'll go days without seeing customers. And we haven't had a single one of those this year. I've had to turn jobs away because I physically don't have the space," said Elizabeth Roether.

Wet and heavy snow has led to a lot of problems with snowblowers. And of course, for both lawnmowers and snowblowers, they say old gas left in the gas tank for months at a time, is a big problem.