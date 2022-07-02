Watch CBS News
Western Wisconsin deputy shoots man who allegedly pointed gun at officers

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DANBURY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say a sheriff's deputy shot a man Saturday after he allegedly pointed a handgun at officers.

The Burnett County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. in Danbury, which is roughly 60 miles south of Duluth along the St. Croix River.

Officers were called to the Fishbowl Bar on a report of a man threatening to use a gun. When officers arrived, the man was holding a gun, and officers tried to talk to him. The man began walking toward his home and into the woods. 

At some point, the man pointed the gun at two deputies and a tribal police officer, the sheriff's office said. One of the deputies shot him. 

A medical helicopter airlifted the man to a hospital. No details were given on his condition. 

The deputy who fired the gun was placed on leave, which is standard procedure following a police shooting. 

The shooting is being investigated by the Barron County Sheriff's Office. 

