Western Wisconsin could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate

HUDSON, Wis. – All eyes are on Wisconsin this campaign season. A new CBS Battleground Tracker poll shows two statewide races are dead-locked.

The U.S. Senate race could determine which party controls the Senate. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is running just one point ahead of Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a toss-up contest.

The governor's race is currently even between incumbent Democratic Gov.Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels.

The close races put a spotlight on the traditionally-Republican stronghold of western Wisconsin.

The charming Main Street of River Falls is divided. At one end are the Pierce County Republicans, and on the other are Pierce County Democrats.

Democratic organizer Ellie Thorman knows any inroads Democrats can make in this Republican part of the state are critical

"We have a lot of students who go to the university, and alot of our neighbors who are strong Democrats , despite the fact that this is a typically red county," Thorman said.

Down the street at Republican headquarters, Betty Stenglein says she is frightened about what might happen if Democrats win

"[Republicans] are very concerned about the fact that if this election doesn't go the way we are, we will be a socialist country," Stenglein said.

This map of the 2020 presidential vote shows most of western Wisconsin in red voting for Donald Trump, the northwest part of the state is blue, and so too are the western cities of Eau Claire and La Crosse, which voted for Biden.

Every Republican WCCO spoke with Monday said election integrity is a key issue.

"I think it's pretty important that people have their vote counted, and not other people's votes counted that are dead or illegal alien and stuff like that," said Harold Schachtner Jr.

Democratic women WCCO spoke with say abortions rights is a dividing line.

"Talking to women that I know, you know, the abortion issue is a really big deal," said Alyssa Miller.

In the end, these Republican counties are counting on these western Wisconsin counties to deliver for them. As for the Democrats, they're hoping the cities of Eau Claire and La Crosse come through.